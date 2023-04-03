Markets gain for third straight session aided by buying in auto, banking and capital goods

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled with gains for the third straight session on Monday, helped by buying in auto, banking and capital goods shares despite a spike in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 114.92 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 59,106.44 points with 22 of its components ending in the green and eight closing lower. It moved in a range of 58,793.08 points to 59,204.82 points during intra-day trade.

Extending gains to the third day, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 38.30 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 17,398.05 points. As many as 32 Nifty shares closed with gains while 18 stocks declined.

In the last three sessions, Sensex has risen by 1,492 points or 2.51 per cent while Nifty has gained 446 points or 2.9 per cent. While gains in auto, capital goods and banking and financials shares supported the uptrend, selling in IT, FMCG and metal shares restricted the gains in the key indices.

Global markets were mixed as a spike in crude oil prices fuelled fears of high energy prices in Europe and the US. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.4 per cent while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7 per cent.

The rupee depreciated 11 paise to close at 82.32 against the US currency on Monday as a strong American currency in the overseas market and firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

On Friday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they purchased shares worth Rs 357.86 crore.