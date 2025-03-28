Markets fall on last trading day, close FY25 with 5% return

Mumbai: Stock markets closed on a bearish note on the last trading session of the 2024-25 fiscal on Friday, with benchmark Sensex falling by 191 points following weak global trends amid uncertainties over Trump tariffs.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 191.51 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 77,414.92 in a volatile trading session.

The NSE Nifty dropped 72.60 points or 0.31 per cent to 23,519.35.

In the 2024-25 financial year, the Sensex jumped 3,763.57 points or 5.10 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 1,192.45 points or 5.34 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank dropped over 3.50 per cent, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which declined more than 2 per cent. HCL Tech, Maruti, Infosys, Zomato, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were also among the laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Nestle and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 25,90,546.73 crore to Rs 4,12,87,646.50 crore ($4.82 trillion) in FY25. Among BSE sectoral indices, BSE Focused IT dropped the most by 1.87 per cent, followed by IT (1.77 per cent), realty (1.44 per cent), teck (1.39 per cent), utilities (1.08 per cent) and auto (1.07 per cent).Bankex and oil & gas were the gainers.

As many as 2,499 stocks declined while 1,497 advanced and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The rupee appreciated 24 paise to close at 85.50 against the US dollar on Friday, logging the best monthly gain in over six years, supported by a resurgence of foreign fund

inflows.