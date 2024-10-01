Markets fall for third day on FII outlfows

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower on Tuesday, extending the losing run to the third day amid profit-taking in oil & gas and select FMCG shares.

The BSE Sensex dipped 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 84,266.29.

The NSE Nifty closed marginally lower by 13.95 points or 0.05 per cent to 25,796.90.

Among 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank fell the most by 2.68 per cent. Asian Paints dropped 1.54 per cent and Hindustan Unilever by 1.27 per cent.

Tata Motors fell nearly 1 per cent on disappointing September sales numbers. Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries and NTPC were also among the major laggards. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies and State Bank of India were among the major gainers.

Among the indices, telecommunication declined 0.86 per cent, oil & gas (0.71 per cent), utilities (0.35 per cent), realty (0.24 per cent) and power (0.17 per cent). IT jumped 1.05 per cent, services (0.98 per cent), tech (0.72 per cent), commodities (0.71 per cent), consumer durables (0.41 per cent).

Rupee stayed in a narrow range and settled 3 paise lower at 83.82 against the US dollar on Tuesday.