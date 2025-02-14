Markets fall for 8th day as relentless FII selling hits market sentiments

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their downward trend to eighth day in a row on Friday as investors’ sentiments were plagued due to persistent foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 199.76 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 75,939.21. The NSE Nifty declined 102.15 points or 0.44 per cent to 22,929.25.

In eight trading days, the BSE benchmark has tumbled 2,644.6 points or 3.36 per cent, and the Nifty slumped 810 points or 3.41 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped by Rs 25,31,579.11 crore to Rs 4,00,19,247 crore ($4.61 trillion) in eight days.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Adani Ports dropped over 4 per cent. UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Tata Steel were also the among the laggards.

Nestle, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech were among the gainers.

The Sensex dipped 32.11 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 76,138.97 on Thursday. The Nifty slipped 13.85 points or 0.06 per cent to 23,031.40.