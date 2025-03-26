Markets extend winning run to 7th session in row drive by gains in HDFC Bank & Infosys

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty eked out gains to extend their winning run to the seventh day on Tuesday, largely driven by gains in select bluechips like HDFC Bank, Infosys and Ultratech Cement.

Retreating from its early highs, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 32.81 points or 0.04 per cent at 78,017.19. As many as 20 of its components ended lower and 10 advanced. During the day, it jumped 757.31 points or 0.97 per cent to 78,741.69 but squandered most of the gains in mid-session due to profit taking.

The NSE Nifty eked out gains of 10.30 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 23,668.65.

Stock markets closed almost flat due to profit booking in heavyweights across sectors after recent sharp gains, analysts said. Sensex and Nifty have surged over 5.5 per cent since March 17.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers.

Zomato tanked nearly 6 per cent followed by IndusInd Bank which declined about 5 per cent. Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma were also among the laggards.

FIIs bought equities worth Rs 3,055.76 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE smallcap gauge declined 1.63 per cent and midcap index dropped 1.13 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, consumer durables lost the most 1.89 per cent, followed by realty (1.51 per cent), energy (1.43 per cent), metal (1.33 per cent), oil & gas (1.31 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.28 per cent) and telecom (1.39 per cent).

BSE Focused IT jumped 1.39 per cent, IT (1.17 per cent) and teck (0.97 per cent).

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up 0.53 per cent to $73.39 a barrel.