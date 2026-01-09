Markets extend losses for 5th day, Sensex and Nifty tank nearly 1%

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure for the fifth straight session on Friday, falling nearly 1 per cent, as investors turned cautious due to growing concerns over potential US tariff hikes amid lingering geopolitical worries.

The relentless foreign capital flight from Indian equities also affected the market sentiment, traders said.

After a brief rebound in early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to carry forward the momentum and tumbled 604.72 points, or 0.72 per cent, to sink below the 84,000-level and settle at 83,576.24. During the day, it dropped 778.68 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 83,402.28.

A total of 3,104 stocks declined, while 1,062 advanced and 176 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 193.55 points or 0.75 per cent to 25,683.30.

In the past five trading days, the BSE benchmark declined 2,185.77 points, or 2.54 per cent, and the Nifty tumbled 645.25 points, or 2.45 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance were among the biggest laggards.

In contrast, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

The BSE smallcap gauge tanked 1.74 per cent, and the midcap index dropped 0.90 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, realty tumbled 2.22 per cent, services (1.84 per cent), utilities (1.82 per cent), power (1.79 per cent), telecommunication (1.41 per cent), auto (1.22 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.14 per cent) and financial services (1.09 per cent). BSE Energy, IT, PSU bank, oil & gas, and BSE Focused IT were the winners.

On Thursday, the Sensex fell 780.18 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 84,180.96. The Nifty tumbled 263.90 points or 1.01 per cent to 25,876.85.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi index, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended higher. Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory. US markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,367.12 crore on Thursday, and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,701.17 crore, according to exchange data.