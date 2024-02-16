Markets extend gains to 4th day in row, auto & IT stocks shine

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices marched higher for the fourth straight session on Friday, with Nifty closing above the 22,000 level, tracking gains in blue chips like L&T, Infosys and M&M, amid a firm trend in global markets.



The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 376.26 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 72,426.64. The index touched a high of 72,545.33 and a low of 72,218.10 during intraday trade.

The broader NSE Nifty also climbed 129.95 points or 0.59 per cent to end at points 22,040.70.

Wipro was the biggest gainer in the Sensex chart, rising 4.79 per cent, followed by M&M, L&T, Tata Motors, Maruti, Infosys, Nestle India and IndusInd Bank.

In contrast, PowerGrid, SBI, Reliance, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

Among sectoral indices, auto surged 2.17 per cent, followed by realty (1.53 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.41 per cent), capital goods (1.38 per cent) and healthcare (1.26 per cent).

Utilities, oil & gas, power and energy indices declined up to 0.80 per cent.

BSE smallcap index rose 0.68 per cent, while the midcap closed with a gain of 0.78 per cent.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.83 per cent to $82.17 a barrel.