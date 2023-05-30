Markets extend gains to 3rd day on continuous foreign fund inflows

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rose for a third straight day on Monday amid positive trends in the US markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.



Rising for a third session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 344.69 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 62,846.38 as 20 of its constituents ended in the green. During the day, it jumped 524.31 points or 0.83 per cent to 63,026. The broader NSE Nifty gained 99.30 points or 0.54 per cent to end at 18,598.65 with 34 of its components closing in green.

In the three days of gains, Sensex rose by 1,072 points or 1.8 per cent while Nifty spurted by 313 points or 2 per cent. From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 3.71 per cent after the company reported an 18 per cent jump in its consolidated profit for the March quarter and the highest-ever annual profit of Rs 10,282 crore in FY23.

Titan, Tata Steel, HDFC, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, ITC, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the other major gainers. HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Maruti, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were the laggard. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.41 per cent and smallcap index advanced 0.30 per cent.

Among the indices, consumer durables jumped 1.58 per cent, metal climbed 1.38 per cent, financial services (0.81 per cent), realty (0.80 per cent), commodities (0.79 per cent) and auto (0.63 per cent).

Oil & Gas, IT, teck and energy were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green, while Hong Kong settled lower. European markets were trading mostly lower. The US market ended with significant gains on Friday. With days to spare before a potential first-ever government default, US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a final agreement Sunday on a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and worked to ensure enough Republican and Democratic votes to pass the measure in the coming week.

The rupee depreciated 3 paise to close at 82.63 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a strong American currency against major rivals overseas.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.17 per cent to $76.82 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark jumped 629.07 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 62,501.69 on Friday. The Nifty climbed 178.20 points or 0.97 per cent to end at 18,499.35.