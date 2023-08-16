Markets extend gains on fag-end buying

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty pared early losses to close higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, supported by fag-end buying in index majors Infosys, L&T and M&M amid a mixed trend in global markets.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 137.50 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 65,539.42. During the day, it fell by 369.03 points or 0.56 per cent to 65,032.89.

The NSE Nifty gained 30.45 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 19,465.

UltraTech Cement was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.43 per cent, followed by NTPC, Tata Motors, Infosys, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Wipro and SBI were the major gainers.

In contrast, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.52 per cent, and midcap advanced 0.25 per cent.

Among the indices, utilities climbed 1.14 per cent, realty gained 1.08 per cent, power (1.03 per cent), industrials (0.82 per cent), healthcare (0.80 per cent), capital goods (0.63 per cent) and auto (0.63 per cent).

Commodities, financial services, telecommunication, bankex and metal were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory.

European markets were trading mostly in the green. The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.01 per cent to $84.90 a barrel.