Markets end slightly lower after a day’s breather amid uninterrupted outflow of foreign funds

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday as uninterrupted foreign fund outflows and lower-than-expected corporate earnings continued to hit investors’ sentiment.

After a day’s breather, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended 29.47 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 75,967.39.

The NSE Nifty dipped 14.20 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 22,945.30.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 2,01,032.5 crore to Rs 3,98,31,067.30 crore ($4.58 trillion).

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, TCS, ITC and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.

NTPC, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HCL Tech were among the gainers.

Rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 86.98 against US dollar on Tuesday weighed down by an uptick in the American currency index and rising crude oil prices.