Markets eke out gains in volatile session, end eight-day losing run

Mumbai: Stock markets snapped the eight-day losing run in a volatile session on Monday with benchmark Sensex closing higher by 57 points on the back of value buying in blue-chip stocks HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

Helped by fag-end buying, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 57.65 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 75,996.86. The NSE Nifty rebounded 30.25 points or 0.13 per cent to 22,959.50.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Zomato and Tata Motors were among the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and ITC were the biggest laggards.

FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 4,294.69 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. The total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 99,299 crore — near Rs 1 lakh crore — in 2025 so far, data with the depositories showed. FPIs pulled out Rs 21,272 crore in the first two weeks of this month, driven by global tensions after the US imposed tariffs on imports. This came following a net outflow of Rs 78,027 crore in January.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.51 per cent, while smallcap index declined 0.56 per cent. Among BSE sectoral indices, healthcare jumped 1.14 per cent, energy (0.89 per cent), services (0.82 per cent), metal (0.76 per cent), power (0.75 per cent), oil & gas (0.74 per cent).

Consumer Discretionary, industrials, IT, telecom, auto, teck and BSE Focused IT were among the laggards.