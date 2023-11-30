Markets eke out gains in highly volatile trade

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty eked out gains on Thursday to extend the winning run for a third straight day in a highly volatile trade amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry and muted trend in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 86.53 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 66,988.44, registering its third day of gains.

Stock markets witnessed heavy volatility due to the monthly expiry of derivatives contracts and oscillated between gains and losses during the day. Sensex hit a high of 67,069.89 and a low of 66,610.35 in day trade.

Despite heavy volatility, the combined market valuation of all listed companies on the leading stock exchange BSE continued to remain above the $4-trillion mark for the second day in a row. The market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the $4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange edged up 36.55 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 20,133.15.

Analysts said that investors were awaiting GDP and other macro numbers scheduled for release after market hours.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.96 per cent and midcap index jumped 0.83 per cent.

Among the indices, healthcare rallied 1.66 per cent, consumer durables rallied 1.61 per cent, realty jumped 1.52 per cent, industrials (1.48 per cent), capital goods (1.39 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.77 per cent).

Utilities and bankex were the laggards.

The rupee on Thursday snapped a two-day rising streak to settle 7 paise lower at 83.39 against the US dollar amid strengthening American currency overseas and rising crude oil prices.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.84 per cent to $83.80 a barrel.