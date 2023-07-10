Markets edge higher on RIL boost, FII inflows

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty advanced in a volatile trade on Monday, driven by heavy buying in index major Reliance Industries and unabated foreign fund inflows.

Bouncing back from Friday’s decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 63.72 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 65,344.17. During the day, it climbed 353.04 points or 0.54 per cent to 65,633.49.

The NSE Nifty advanced 24.10 points or 0.12 per cent to end at 19,355.90.

Correction in IT counters ahead of their quarterly earnings announcements restricted the gains.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries jumped the most by 3.78 per cent, helping the index close in green. Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were the other biggest gainers.

Titan, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and Nestle were among the major laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.45 per cent and smallcap index dipped 0.26 per cent.

Among the indices, metal jumped 1.82 per cent, energy climbed 0.64 per cent, services (0.34 per cent) and commodities (0.24 per cent).

Consumer Durables went lower by 1.57 per cent, IT declined by 1.17 per cent, utilities dipped 1.08 per cent, power fell by 0.89 per cent and realty (0.82 per cent).

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 2 paise at 82.59 against the US dollar on Monday, amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.80 per cent to $77.84 a barrel.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth Rs 790.40 crore on Friday.