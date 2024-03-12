Markets edge higher amid heavy buying in HDFC Bank, TCS & RIL

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday due to heavy buying in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries amid mixed cues from Asian markets.



Witnessing a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 165.32 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 73,667.96. During the day, the barometer surged 501.52 points to 74,004.16.

The broader Nifty ended almost flat at 22,335.70, registering a marginal increase of 3.05 points or 0.01 per cent.

Among Sensex firms, HDFC Bank climbed more than 2 per cent. TCS, Maruti, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers.

State Bank of India, JSW Steel, ITC, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Nestle were among the laggards.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.86 per cent to USD 82.92 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,212.76 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 616.75 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 73,502.64 on Monday.

The Nifty slumped by 160.90 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 22,332.65.