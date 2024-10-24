Markets decline for 4th day amid FII outflows & FMCG, auto shares decline after Q2 results

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower on Thursday, extending their losing run to the fourth straight day due to selling in FMCG and auto shares on disappointing earnings and FII outflows.

In a lacklustre trade, the BSE Sensex slipped 16.82 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 80,065.16.

The NSE Nifty skidded 36.10 points or 0.15 per cent to 24,399.40 in a volatile trade.

From the 30 Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever fell by nearly 6 per cent after the FMCG major reported a 2.33 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,595 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2024 impacted by moderation in demand from the urban market.

Nestle, ITC, Maruti, Asian Paints, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and HCL Technologies were the other big laggards.

UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Adani Ports, State Bank of India and Power Grid were among the gainers.

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 5,684.63 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors bought equities worth Rs 6,039.90 crore.

The BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.72 per cent and midcap dipped by 0.13 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, BSE FMCG tanked 2.66 per cent. Realty (1.21 per cent), telecommunication (1.02 per cent), IT (0.64 per cent) and industrials (0.62 per cent) also

declined.

The rupee stayed stuck at its near-record low of 84.07 against the US dollar on Thursday as rising crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflow weighed on the local unit.