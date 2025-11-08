Markets decline for 3rd day in row on relentless foreign fund outflows

Mumbai: Falling for the third straight day, benchmark index Sensex declined by nearly 95 points while Nifty slipped below 25,500 on Friday as relentless foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets hit investors’ sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 94.73 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 83,216.28.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 17.40 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 25,492.30.

Among Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel tumbled 4.46 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Trent, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were also among the laggards. However, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

The BSE midcap gauge went up by 0.25 per cent, while smallcap ended marginally lower by 0.01 per cent.

The rupee slipped 2 paise to 88.65 against the US dollar on Friday amid a strong American currency and rising crude oil prices. PTI