Markets decline for 2nd day in row on selling in IT & banking stocks

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the second straight session on Friday following selling in banking, financial and select IT shares amid a weak trend in global markets.



The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 125.65 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 66,282.74 as 16 of its constituents fell and 14 advanced. The index opened lower and fell further by around 513 points to the day’s low of 65,895.41 in morning deals.

However, a rebound in auto shares helped Sensex trim losses and touch a high of 66,478.90 in the pre-close session before settling lower.

The broader Nifty of NSE fell by 42.95 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 19,751.05, with 27 of its components ending in the red and 23 in the

green.

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, sliding 2.33 per cent, followed by Infosys, SBI, Wipro, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Nestle India and Maruti were the gainers.

In the broader market, BSE Midcap declined by 17.11 points or 0.05 per cent to 32,305.62 and SmallCap by 13.67 points or 0.04 per cent to 38,184.83.

Sectorally, BSE Bankex dropped by 0.75 per cent, IT by 0.66 per cent, commodities by 0.46 per cent and financial services by 0.49 per cent.

Among gainers, BSE auto advanced by 0.87 per cent, realty by 0.41 per cent, Consumer Discretionary by 0.35 per cent and FMCG by 0.25 per cent.

The rupee fell 2 paise to settle at 83.26 against the US dollar on surging crude oil prices overseas and a downward trend in the domestic equities.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Thursday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,862.57 crore, according to data available with BSE.