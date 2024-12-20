Markets crash for 5th day in row, Sensex sinks 1,176 pts below 79K

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunged about 1.5 per cent on Friday, taking their downtrend to the fifth straight session, due to risk aversion in the global markets after the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve.

An across-the-board selloff in equity markets amid unabated selling by foreign investors added to the pressure, traders said.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 1,176.46 points or 1.49 per cent to sink below the 79,000 mark to end at 78,041.59. During the day, it slumped 1,343.46 points or 1.69 per cent to 77,874.59.

The NSE Nifty tanked 364.20 points or 1.52 per cent to 23,587.50.

As many as 2,950 stocks declined, while 1,045 advanced and 90 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Investors became poorer by Rs 18.43 lakh crore in five days of the market crash as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 18,43,121.27 crore to Rs 4,40,99,217.32 crore ($5.18 trillion). In the past five days, the BSE benchmark tanked 4,091.53 points or 4.98 per cent, and the Nifty slumped 1,180.8 points or 4.76 per cent.

From the 30 blue-chip Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries were the biggest laggards.

In contrast, JSW Steel, Nestle and Titan were the gainers.

The BSE midcap gauge tanked 2.43 per cent, and smallcap index dropped 2.11 per cent.

All the sectoral indices ended in negative territory. Realty slumped 4.07 per cent, power tanked 3.55 per cent, capital goods (3.02 per cent), industrials (2.67 per cent), BSE Focused IT (2.61 per cent), IT (2.51 per cent), consumer discretionary (2.32 per cent) and services (2.29 per cent).