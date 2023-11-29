Markets close higher on fag-end buying; snap 2-day losing streak

Mumbai: Equity markets snapped two days of losses and closed higher on Tuesday following last-hour buying in auto, power and metal shares helped by fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 204.16 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 66,174.20 in a volatile trade. The During the day, it hit a high of 66,256.20 and a low of 65,906.65. The Nifty gained 95 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 19,889.70 as 39 of its components closed in the green and 11 ended lower.

At the end of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached Rs 3,31,05,425.71 crore, which translates to $3.97 trillion at the current exchange rate of 83.34, just shy of entering the landmark $4-trillion club.

The rupee on Tuesday rebounded from record low levels, gaining 6 paise to settle at 83.34 against the US dollar amid positive sentiment in the equity markets.