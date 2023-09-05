Markets close higher for 3rd straight day on gains in ITC, Reliance Industries & Infosys

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third straight day on Tuesday on gains in market heavyweights ITC, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid a bearish trend in global equities.

Besides, robust domestic macroeconomic data added to the positive momentum, traders said.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached a new lifetime peak of Rs 3,16,64,085.18 crore. Investors’ wealth also went up by Rs 7 lakh crore in the three days of market gain.

The BSE benchmark index climbed 152.12 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 65,780.26. During the day, it gained 203.56 points or 0.31 per cent to 65,831.70. The Nifty rose 46.10 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 19,574.90.

Sun Pharma emerged as the biggest gainer from the Sensex pack, climbing 2.09 per cent, followed by ITC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Infosys, L&T, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

UltraTech Cement, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Wipro, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the laggards.

Sectorally, healthcare rallied 1.29 per cent, realty climbed 1.08 per cent, energy (1.01 per cent), consumer durables (0.90 per cent), oil & gas (0.83 per cent) and services (0.72 per cent).

Financial Services, telecommunication and bankex were the laggards.

The rupee plunged by 35 paise to close at 83.06 against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid a strong American currency and higher crude oil prices.