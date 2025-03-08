Markets close flat in a volatile session amid uncertainties over global trade war

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close almost flat in a volatile trade on Friday as uncertainties over the global trade war sapped investors’ risk appetite.

Besides, a bearish trend in global markets and persistent foreign fund outflows also hit investor sentiments, traders said.

Snapping its two-day winning streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 7.51 points to end at 74,332.58. During the mid-session, it climbed 246.34 points or 0.33 per cent to hit an intraday high of 74,586.43.

However, the broader Nifty of NSE edged up 7.80 points to close at 22,552.50. During the day, the 50-share barometer rose 89 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a high of 22,633.80.

During the week, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,134.48 points or 1.55 per cent high, and the NSE Nifty rose 427.8 points or 1.93 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Zomato, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Titan, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and ITC were among the gainers.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards.

As many as 2,512 stocks advanced while 1,468 declined and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The BSE smallcap gauge rose 0.75 per cent, while the midcap index slipped 0.30 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Consumer Durables, Utilities, Focussed IT, Realty, IT, Teck, Power, Services and Healthcare were the laggards.

Commodities, Energy, FMCG, Industrials, Telecommunication, Auto, Capital Goods, Metal and Oil & Gas were the gainers.