Market valuation of BSE-listed companies’ touches record high of `343.48 lakh crore

New Delhi: The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit an all-time high of Rs 343.48 lakh crore on Monday, amid a rally in equities after the BJP registered victory in assembly polls in three Hindi heartland states.

Following the sharp uptick in the market, investors became richer by over Rs 5.81 lakh crore on Monday.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped by Rs 5.81 lakh crore to Rs 343.48 lakh crore from Rs 337.67 lakh crore on Friday.

In the last five trading sessions, investors’ wealth has gone up by Rs 14.76 lakh crore.

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the $4 trillion milestone for the first time ever on Wednesday.

Among the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank and SBI led the index with the maximum gains of 4.68 per cent and 3.99 per cent, respectively. Other major gainers were Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.19 per cent and smallcap index climbed 1.20 per cent.

All the sectoral indices recorded gains with oil and gas surging the highest 3.77 per cent followed by Bankex rising to 3.56 per cent. While the power sector index went up 2.99 per cent, financial services advanced 2.98 per cent and utilities jumped 2.94 per cent.