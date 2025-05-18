Market valuation of 9 of top 10 firms jumps Rs 3.35 lakh cr; Reliance biggest winner

New Delhi: Nine of the top 10 valued firms added Rs 3.35 lakh crore in their market valuation last week in tandem with a positive trend in equities, led by Reliance Industries.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers among the top 10 companies. Bharti Airtel was the only laggard.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge jumped 2,876.12 points or 3.61 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 1,06,703.54 crore to Rs 19,71,139.96 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation surged Rs 46,306.99 crore to Rs 10,36,322.32 crore.

TCS added Rs 43,688.4 crore to take its valuation to Rs 12,89,106.49 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys zoomed Rs 34,281.79 crore to Rs 6,60,365.49 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 34,029.11 crore to Rs 14,80,323.54 crore.

Bajaj Finance's market valuation edged up by Rs 32,730.72 crore to Rs 5,69,658.67 crore.

The mcap of ITC climbed Rs 15,142.09 crore to Rs 5,45,115.06 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by Rs 11,111.15 crore to Rs 7,06,696.04 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 11,054.83 crore to Rs 5,59,437.68 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 19,330.14 crore to Rs 10,34,561.48 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.