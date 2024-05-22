Market cap of BSE-listed firms hit $5-trillion milestone at close

New Delhi: The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit the historic $5-trillion mark for the first time at the close of trade on Wednesday amid an optimistic trend in equities.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 267.75 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 74,221.06. During the day, it advanced 354.48 points or 0.47 per cent to 74,307.79.

At the close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 4,15,94,033.72 crore ($5 trillion) -- its all-time high.

Investor wealth rose for the ninth straight trading session on Wednesday. Investors gained Rs 22.59 lakh crore on Wednesday.

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit the $5-trillion milestone for the first time in intra-day trade on Tuesday. At the close of trade, the total valuation of the exchange-listed companies stood at Rs 4,14,62,306.56 crore ($4.97 trillion), the BSE data showed.

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the $4 trillion milestone for the first time ever on November 29 last year.

The m-cap of all listed companies on the BSE touched the $3 trillion mark on May 24, 2021.

The total valuation of exchange-listed companies went past the $1 trillion level on May 28, 2007.

The journey from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion was covered in 2,566 days, or just over seven years on June 6, 2014.

The m-cap of listed companies reached $2 trillion on July 10, 2017 -- taking 1,130 days from the $1.5 trillion level.

It took ten years for the exchange to reach from $1 trillion level

to $2 trillion in market capitalisation. From there, it took 1,255 days to go past the $2.5-trillion mark on December 16, 2020.

So far this year, the BSE benchmark has climbed 1,980.8 points, or 2.74 per cent. It hit an all-time peak of 75,124.28 on April 9 this year.

Among the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Asian Paints, ITC and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers on Wednesday.

State Bank of India, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the laggards..

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.18 per cent while midcap index dipped 0.05 per cent.