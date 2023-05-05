Manish Patil assumes charge as Director (Human Resource) at ONGC

New Delhi: Manish Patil has joined as the Director (Human Resource) of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). He took over the charge of the post of Director (HR) of India’s largest energy company on May 5, 2023. A Mechanical Engineer from the Government Engineering College, Raipur, Patil also holds an Executive MBA degree from the University of Ljubljana, an Advanced Diploma in Cyber Laws from Government Law College, apart from a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resources Management (HRM). Patil is a thorough energy professional having worked across locations and functions with the downstream Company, Indian Oil Corporation. He brings with him, rich and varied experience of over three decades, spanning Operations & Supplies, Information Systems and Management Services in HR.

