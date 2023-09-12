Mandaviya urges farmers to reduce use of chemicals fertilisers by 20% in rabi season

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday urged farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides by 20 per cent in the upcoming rabi (winter-sown) season and said it would take strict legal action against those found to be guilty of diversion of highly subsidised urea. The central government is also planning to organise 'Kisan Samridhi Mahotsav' in mid-October to highlight initiatives taken in the last 9 years by the Modi government to boost farmers' income. 'Krishi Ratha Yatras' will also be organised.

Addressing virtually more than 1,000 farmers at 500 PMKSKs (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendra) here, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya expressed concern over the excessive use of chemicals fertilisers and pesticides that affect soil fertility and also human health.

"We have to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers. There are alternatives available now like nano-liquid urea, nano-liquid DAP, bio-fertilisers and PROM (Phosphate Rich Organic Manure). I urge farmers to reduce the consumption of chemical fertilisers by 20 per cent in the upcoming rabi sowing season. This should be replaced by alternate crop nutrients," he said.

The minister asked operators of PMKSK -- a one-stop shop for agri-inputs (fertilisers, seeds, implements), testing facilities; generating awareness among farmers; and providing information regarding various government schemes -- to educate farmers about the need to reduce chemicals fertilisers and pesticides. Mandaviya also warned PMKSK operators, other dealers and fertiliser companies, which sell subsidised fertilisers, against the diversion of highly subsidised urea to other industries.

"We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against diversion of agriculture grade urea to industries. A detailed action plan has been chalked out to crack down on diversion," the minister said.

He also informed that the government has taken stringent actions against culprits in the last six months and would take more coordinated measures in collaboration with other ministries like finance and commerce.