Mandaviya chairs 195th meeting of Employees’ State Insurance Corp

New Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment chaired the 195th meeting of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi on

Thursday. Shobha Karandlaje, Union MoS for Labour & Employment and MSMEs was also present on the occasion.

The Annual Accounts of the Corporation for the year 2023-24 together with the report of CAG and Annual Report of ESI Corporation for the year 2023-24 along with its analysis were approved and adopted by the Corporation.

The ESIC also approved the Revised Estimate for the fiscal year 2024-25, the Budget Estimates for the fiscal year 2025-2026, as well as the Performance Budget for the year 2025-2026. These financial plans outline the corporation’s projected expenditure, allocation of funds, and performance targets for the upcoming periods. The approval signifies that the Corporation has reviewed and agreed upon the updated financial projections and budgetary allocations to ensure proper resource management and alignment with the corporation’s goals and operational needs for the mentioned years.

The 195th meeting of the ESI Corporation was attended by Dola Sen, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), N K Premachandran, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Sumita Dawra, Secretary (L&E) and Ashok Kumar Singh, Director General, ESIC. Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of the state governments, representatives of employers, employees and experts in the medical field also attended the meeting, in hybrid mode.