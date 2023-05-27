Mandaviya asks pharma companies to focus on quality and affordable manufacturing

New Delhi: Asking the industry to have enhanced focus on research and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that the domestic pharmaceutical industry should focus on quality and affordable manufacturing in order to compete globally.



While speaking at a round-table conference with CEOs of leading pharmaceutical companies, Mandaviya said, “The industry is progressing at a rapid rate, and to maintain our stature as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’, we need to focus on quality and affordable manufacturing with an increased focus on research and innovation.”

The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers also urged the stakeholders to capitalise on the current opportunities, stating that substantial investment in terms of production linked incentive schemes as well as upcoming drug parks are bearing fruitful results.

To catalyse growth, the industry must maintain a degree of competitiveness to consolidate presence in the world, the minister said. Reiterating the government’s commitment and resolve, the union minister said, “The government is industry-friendly and welcomes opportunities for collaboration. Being integral to the nation’s progress, both the government and industry must work cohesively to achieve holistic growth.”

Affirming government support, Mandaviya invited the stakeholders to put forth their suggestions addressing the aspects of pricing, regulatory, policy and strategy, with the respective action points in a detailed presentation.

At the roundtable, which saw participation from over 60 companies represented by senior leadership, Mandaviya invited stakeholders to put forth their suggestions addressing the aspects of pricing, regulatory, policy and strategy, with the respective action points in a detailed presentation and due consideration will be given to facilitate further policy support and growth.

Underscoring the potential future growth of the industry, Pharmaceutical secretary S Aparna urged the pharma representatives to collate and collectively represent their perspectives to facilitate policy makers, government in fostering a stronger ecosystem for all.

On the occasion, it came to the light that in contrary to the minister’s commitment towards addressing the aspects of pricing, regulatory and strategy through a dialogue, NPPA chairman Kamlesh Pant refrains from meeting the stakeholders.