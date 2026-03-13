Mandatory gold hallmarking expanded to 7 more districts

New Delhi: The mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and gold artifacts has been expanded to seven more districts under the sixth phase, taking to 380 districts across India, the government said on Thursday.

The seven districts are: Rupnagar (Punjab), Banda (Uttar Pradesh), Beed (Maharashtra), Gomati (Tripura), Katihar (Bihar), Beawar (Rajasthan) and Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), an official statement said.

Mandatory gold hallmarking for 14, 18, 20, 22, 23 and 24 carat gold jewellery and artefacts in India was launched by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on June 23, 2021, starting with 256 districts.

The roll-out has progressed in phases. Phase 2 (April 2022) added 32 districts, Phase 3 (September 2023) covered 55 more, Phase 4 (November 2024) added 18 districts, and Phase 5 (July 2025) included 12 districts, reaching 373 districts.

As of March 5 this year, 60 crore gold items were hallmarked for consumer protection, the statement added. PTI