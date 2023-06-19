‘Mandatory footwear quality standards to come into force from July 1, curb sub-standard imports’

New Delhi: Large and medium-scale footwear manufacturers and all importers will have to follow the mandatory quality standards for 24 footwear and related products from July 1, aimed at curbing sub-standard imports.

For small-scale footwear makers, the deadline is January 1, 2024, while for the micro footwear industry, the mandatory quality standards will be applicable from July 1, 2024, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said on Monday.

“No further extension will be provided. This QCO will ensure domestic production of quality footwear and check sub-standard imports,” he said.

The QCO for 24 footwear and related products were notified in October 2020 and thereafter extension was given thrice before making it mandatory for large and medium-scale industries from next month.

The standards prescribe what kind of raw material like leather, PVC, and rubber to be used in manufacturing footwear besides norms on making soles and heels, among other parts.

The 24 footwear products on which the quality standards will apply include rubber gum boots, PVC sandals, rubber hawai chappals, slippers, moulded plastic footwear, footwear used for municipal scavenging work; sports footwear, derby shoes and anti-riot shoes, moulded solid rubber soles and heels, among others.

With this, the total number of footwear products under the QCO (quality control order) stands at 27 out of 54. The Indian standards are aligned with the global standards.

“The rest 27 and other footwear products will be brought under the QCO in the next six months. The work is underway,” Tiwari said. He also shared that the BIS has revised five standards on footwear specifications, and the industry has been given an additional time of six months till January 1, 2024, to comply with the QCOs.

Test facilities have been created in 2 BIS labs, 2 Footwear Design and Development Institute Labs, Central Leather Research Institute and 11 private labs for testing footwear, he added.

The mandatory compliance of quality standards for making ‘protective clothing for firefighting’ as well as ‘geo-textiles related 19 products’ will come into force from October this year, Tiwari said.

Currently, 470 products are under the mandatory quality standard regime. BIS has shared another 600 products with ministries for consideration to bring them under the QCO, he added.

The BIS also unveiled a “public call facility” through which one can share suggestions, queries or complaints regarding the BIS initiatives & other matters. The facility will be active on all working days from 10-11 am. The entire conversation will be recorded.

The BIS also launched an online exchange forum ‘Manak Rath’ on its website to enable users to get connected and share their views.