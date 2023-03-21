Make comprehensive plan to meet power demand: Parl panel to Centre

New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel has asked the government to make a comprehensive plan to fully meet peak power demand apart from ad hoc arrangements in view of the projected high electricity demand of 230 GW in April this year.

The power ministry has taken many steps to meet the unprecedented high demand for power during this summer season like the direction for all imported coal-based power plants to run at full capacity from March 16, 2023, to June 15, 2023.

Besides the ministry has also asked domestic coal-based thermal plants to import coal for blending it with domestic dry fuel to avoid shortages.

In its 35th report on demand for grants for 2023-24 of Ministry of Power, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy noted that the ministry has stated that they are expecting a peak of 2.30 lakh Mega Watt (230GW) during April 2023, therefore, necessary arrangements including running of gas-based power stations have been made to meet the peak demand.

However, it observed that the instances of shortages in the supply of power despite having more than 4 lakh MW of installed generation capacity, is a cause of concern for the Committee.

It recommended that "apart from making ad hoc arrangements to meet the peak demand, there should be comprehensive planning to fully meet the peak as well as the energy demand in the country by optimal utilization of the generation resources."

It also hoped that the endeavour of the Ministry to achieve 24x7 power supply in the country will be fructified sooner than later.

About the New Electricity Policy, it stated that the policy serves as a beacon light for the Power Sector as a whole and lays a coherent trajectory for its future growth and development.

It suggested that the new Electricity Policy may be finalized and notified at the earliest.

The panel noted that National Power Training Institute (NPTI) has submitted that there are areas such as Cyber Security, Smart Distribution Sector, etc. where the shortage of trained manpower is being felt.

The committee opined that there is a need for a thorough review of the mandate and functioning of NPTI to rediscover its role in the rapidly changing Power Sector scenario.