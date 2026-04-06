Major ports record 915 MT cargo in FY26, surpass target of 904 MT

New Delhi: In a significant achievement for India’s maritime sector, the Major Ports under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways have collectively handled 915.17 million tonnes of cargo during FY26, surpassing the annual target of 904 MT. This marks a year-on-year growth of 7.06 per cent, reaffirming the sector’s strong recovery, enhanced efficiency, and sustained growth trajectory. This milestone underscores the impact of transformative reforms and strategic investments undertaken by the Government of India to modernize port infrastructure, enhance logistics efficiency,

and strengthen India’s position as a leading maritime nation under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “The record cargo handling of over 915 million tonnes by our Major Ports is a testament to the Government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening India’s maritime sector. Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are building world-class port infrastructure, improving efficiency, and enabling seamless logistics to support India’s growing economy. This achievement reinforces our resolve to position India as a global maritime powerhouse under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.”

The performance reflects consistent growth across major ports, with Deendayal Port Authority emerging as the top performer at 160.11 MT, followed by Paradip Port Authority at 156.45 MT, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at 102.01 MT. Other key ports including Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Mumbai Port Authority, Chennai Port Authority, and New Mangalore Port Authority also registered strong performance, contributing significantly to the overall cargo throughput. In terms of growth rate, Mormugao Port Authority recorded the highest increase at 15.91 per cent, followed by Kolkata Dock System at 14.28 per cent and JNPA at 10.74 per cent, reflecting improved efficiency and rising cargo volumes.

The sustained growth in cargo handling has been driven by capacity augmentation and modernization of port infrastructure, strengthened multimodal connectivity and seamless hinterland linkages, adoption of digital and smart port initiatives, increased handling of key commodities including coal, crude oil, containers, fertilizers, and POL, as well as improved turnaround time and ease of doing business across ports. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to advance a comprehensive maritime strategy focused on port-led development, logistics integration and sustainability. The record performance in FY26 reflects growing trade confidence and the effectiveness of policy measures aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, capacity utilization.