‘Major investments in generative AI, govt incentives can boost jobs’

New Delhi: Major investments in generative AI (artificial intelligence), incentives from the government and open-source content can boost employment generation and reduce disparities in the country, say experts.

Generative artificial intelligence refers to the use of new-age technology to create new content like text, images, music, audio, and videos.

“Generative AI will boost new job roles and can help people with limited skill levels perform higher level jobs, thus reducing the economic divide”, said Vishal Talwar, Director, IMT Ghaziabad in a statement.

According to the statement, highlighting the need for robust infrastructure and special provisions in the upcoming budget for Generative AI-related innovation, IMT Ghaziabad steered a key discussion on Generative AI’s role in skill development, job creation, and business education transformation earlier this month.

The deliberations concluded that major Investments in Generative Artificial Intelligence can boost employment and reduce disparities in society.

Talwar, emphasized during the deliberation that in the wake of India’s ambitious AI initiatives, including India’s AI Mission, the nation is poised for a significant leap in AI-driven skill development and job opportunities..

The IMT Ghaziabad envisions a future where Generative AI acts as a catalyst, not just for technological advancements but for empowering individuals with the skills needed in a rapidly evolving job landscape,

he stated.