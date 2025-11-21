Mahindra group aims 8-fold rise in auto sector revenue by FY30

New Delhi: Mahindra Group is aiming for an eight-fold growth in consolidated revenue of its auto sector by FY30, betting big on SUVs and light commercial vehicles.

The group’s auto sector had clocked a consolidated revenue of Rs 90,825 crore in FY25, growing 3.2 times from FY2019-20, it said in its investor

presentation.

Spelling out its ambition “to be the world’s fastest growing SUV brand”, the group said its “authentic ‘adventure-ready’ products” will not only tap the 70 per cent of the Indian passenger vehicles market but will also “go global” targeting right hand drive markets in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa besides left hand drive market in Europe.

The automaker said it aims to electrify India’s last mile mobility with a million EVs on road by 2031.

Mahindra & Mahindra also plans to expand the electric commercial vehicle exports to over 10 markets globally,

it added.