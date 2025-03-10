Mahesh Chander Gupta assumes charge as Director (Marketing), NFL
Noida: Mahesh Chander Gupta has joined the Board of National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) as Director (Marketing). Prior to this, he was serving as Chief General Manager (Business Development - Gas) in Indian Oil (IOC), heading Natural Gas Sourcing and Marketing at Corporate Office. With over 30 years of experience, Gupta has played a pivotal role in upscaling of Natural Gas business for IOC, establishing new business streams of Petrochemicals including PTA & Polymers in domestic and global markets and other Business Development Activities. In his new role, he will spearhead NFL’s expanding business portfolio with differentiated products to achieve market leadership.
Next Story