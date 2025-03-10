Mahesh Chander Gupta assumes charge as Director (Marketing), NFL

MillenniumPost
BY MPost10 March 2025 10:47 PM IST
Noida: Mahesh Chander Gupta has joined the Board of National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) as Director (Marketing). Prior to this, he was serving as Chief General Manager (Business Development - Gas) in Indian Oil (IOC), heading Natural Gas Sourcing and Marketing at Corporate Office. With over 30 years of experience, Gupta has played a pivotal role in upscaling of Natural Gas business for IOC, establishing new business streams of Petrochemicals including PTA & Polymers in domestic and global markets and other Business Development Activities. In his new role, he will spearhead NFL’s expanding business portfolio with differentiated products to achieve market leadership.

