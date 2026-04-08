‘Maharashtra’s $1 tn economy vision focuses on becoming global mfg, services & innovation hub’

Mumbai: Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday said Maharashtra’s $1 trillion economy vision reflects its ambition to emerge as a global hub for manufacturing, services, innovation, and inclusive growth.

Addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry Foundation Day event, the Governor of Maharashtra highlighted the state’s pivotal role in India’s growth, citing its industrial strength, innovation ecosystem and contribution to direct taxes.

He noted that Maharashtra would be central to India’s journey towards becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Emphasising the role of states in national development, he said the success of ‘Viksit Bharat’ depends on building ‘Viksit States’, with industry playing a key role in driving innovation and investment.

Varma also underlined FICCI’s legacy, saying the industry body has witnessed India’s transition from pre-independence regulatory systems to post-liberalisation market-led growth. Over its 99-year journey, FICCI has empowered entrepreneurs and contributed significantly to making Mumbai the country’s economic engine, he added.

The Governor urged FICCI to collaborate with the state government and universities to strengthen dialogue and partnerships across priority socio-economic areas. He also called on the industry body to study the impact of ongoing Middle East conflicts on Indian sectors, particularly on vulnerable sections, and suggest mitigation strategies. He added that his office continues to stress industry participation and innovation in addressing complex public challenges, positioning Maharashtra as a key driver of inclusive and sustainable

growth.