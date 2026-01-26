Maharashtra Tourism to showcase state’s tourism potential

Mumbai: As part of the Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Tourism will once again organise the six-day ‘Bharat Parv 2026’ festival from January 26 to 31 at the lawns in front of the Red Fort and at Gyan Path in New Delhi.

The annual event showcases India’s vast cultural diversity through its traditions, cuisines, attire, handicrafts, folk arts and music from across the country.

A major attraction this year will be the exhibition of tableaux that participate in the Republic Day Parade, alongside cultural performances, food courts and handicraft displays.

‘Bharat Parv 2026’ is expected to draw large public interest, including domestic and international tourists, entrepreneurs and stakeholders from various segments of the tourism industry.

The Tourism Department of the Government of Maharashtra will also take part in the festival with a dedicated pavilion. Visitors will be provided comprehensive information on the state’s diverse tourism offerings and facilities.

The pavilion will showcase Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage, scenic coastline, historic forts from the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and other distinctive destinations, with the aim of reaching a wider audience of travellers.

The Maharashtra Tourism Pavilion seeks to place the state’s destinations firmly on the global tourism map while ensuring that visitors receive accurate information.

The festival also aims to celebrate and promote India’s spirit of unity in diversity.

Sanjay Khandare, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Government of Maharashtra, said, “‘Bharat Parv 2026’ will attract tourists as well as entrepreneurs from across the country. The Maharashtra Tourism pavilion will be one of the primary attractions for tourists, along with in-depth information on the picturesque locations available here in Maharashtra, its rich cultural essence, and the highly developed tourism infrastructure available here.”

Dr B N Patil (IAS), Director, Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, said, “At ‘Bharat Parv 2026’, the Maharashtra Tourism pavilion will offer visitors an immersive experience of the state’s rich culture and renowned hospitality. Through our display of information on forts, folk art and tourism, we hope to attract more visitors to our stalls. I request visitors, tourists, and particularly the youth to explore the diversity and tourism spots in Maharashtra by visiting our pavilion at Bharat

Parv 2026.”