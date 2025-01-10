Maha Kumbh: Adani partners with Gita Press for ‘Sanatan Sahitya Seva’

New Delhi: Adani Group has collaborated with Gita Press for free distribution of one crore copies of ‘Aarti Sangrah’ among the devotees at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj this year. The book, a collection of devotional hymns or aartis, is published by Gita Press and the initiative will be part of Sanatan Sahitya Seva.

Representatives of Gita Press, an organisation dedicated to the objective of preserving, promoting and spreading Indian culture, met Adani Group chief Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad on Friday.

“Maha Kumbh is the great yagya of Indian culture and religious faith. It is a matter of immense pleasure for us that in this Mahayagya, in collaboration with the prestigious institution Gita Press, we are offering one crore copies of ‘Aarti Sangrah’ free of cost to the devotees coming to Kumbh,” Adani said in a post on X.

The feeling of selfless service and responsibility towards religion and culture is a form of patriotism, to which we all are committed. “Seva is meditation, seva is prayer and seva is God,” he said.

“Today, I got inspiration from the respected officials of Gita Press who have been serving the nation for 100 years through Sanatan Sahitya and I got the privilege of expressing my gratitude for the excellent service of Gita Press,”

he added.