Maha issues LoI for supply of 6600 MW power by Adani Green & Adani Power

Ahmedabad: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company, will sign a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) under the Letter of Intent (LoI), for supply of 5 GW (5000 MW) solar power from the world’s largest renewable energy park being developed at Khavda in Kutch District of Gujarat, to Maharashtra, as per the LoI awarded to Adani Power Ltd as permitted under the tender conditions.

Adani Power Ltd (APL)will sign a long-term Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with MSEDCL for supply of 1496 MW (net) thermal power to Maharashtra state from a new 1600 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power project.

Background

The state of Maharashtra has been at the forefront of India’s solar energy landscape and has played a pivotal role in enhancing the national renewable energy capacity.

Adani Green Energy Ltd continues to contribute towards boosting the state’s renewable energy mix, which will further expand with the addition of supplies under the newly awarded capacity. AGEL’s wind-solar hybrid cluster in Jaisalmer began powering Mumbai city with green energy in March 2023, with the share of renewable energy in the Mumbai distribution circle’s energy mix standing at 37 per cent as of June 2024.

The 6600 MW capacity has been secured through a competitive bidding process initiated by MSEDCL for procurement of combined 1600 MW thermal and 5000 MW solar power.

The terms of the tender permit APL to bid for thermal power capacity along with solar power capacity, which can be supplied by a group company. APL accordingly also bid for 5000 MW solar capacity on behalf of AGEL, thereby leveraging the two entities’ respective competitive advantages and strengths in the thermal and solar power sectors.

The solar capacity award of 5 GW is the world’s largest such award since 2020, bolstering AGEL’s leadership in India and as one of the largest RE portfolio globally.

Similarly, the thermal capacity award is the largest in India in recent years to be awarded to the private sector.

The solar capacity has been allocated at a flat tariff of Rs 2.70 per kWh for supply of power for a period of 25 years. The solar projects are expected to be connected to Inter State Transmission System and shall be developed in a staggered manner over a period of three years from execution of the PPAs with MSEDCL.

The thermal capacity has been awarded to APL on Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) basis with sourcing of fuel from coal linkages allocated under Para B (iv) of the SHAKTI Policy.

Under the terms of the Award, Adani Power Ltd will enter into a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with MSEDCL for supply of 1496 MW of electricity (net of auxiliary consumption) on long term basis from a new thermal power plant having installed capacity of 1600 MW (2x800 MW) to be set up utilizing Ultra-Supercritical technology.

Power supply under the proposed Power Supply Agreement will commence three and a half years after the Appointed Date as defined thereunder in case of Unit 1 (800 MW) and four years in case of Unit 2 (800 MW).

Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy, said, “Our goal is to accelerate India’s clean energy transition. This is a crucial step towards the country’s energy independence and building a sustainable future”.

Anil Sardana, Managing Director, Adani Power, said, “As India advances in achieving its economic growth targets while maintaining a keen focus on sustainability, the role of conventional power in helping stabilise the grid and supplying base load power assumes greater importance”.