Maha in pact with Starlink for satellite-based services

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced partnership with billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite communications venture in India to deploy a host of satellite-based internet services, becoming the first Indian state to formally tie-up with the US firm.

The government signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd. This marks Maharashtra as the first state to collaborate with Starlink to deploy satellite-based internet services for government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure across “remote and underserved regions and aspirational districts” such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim and Dharashiv, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Musk’s Starlink is one of the largest companies in the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) industry, holding the largest number of communication satellites in the world.

“It is our honour that the company is arriving in

India and partnering with Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said in an X post.