Macro data, global trends to drive mkts this week

New Delhi: A host of macroeconomic data announcements, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors would dictate investors’ sentiment in the stock market this week, analysts said.

Besides, auto sales data will be closely tracked, experts noted.

With only a handful of trading sessions left this year, Indian equity markets are expected to remain largely range-bound, albeit with a constructive bias, according to a market analyst.

“This week marks the transition into calendar year 2026 and is likely to witness heightened volatility due to the December F&O expiry. Key domestic data points to track include industrial production data for November and the final HSBC manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) reading,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Globally, markets will closely monitor US macroeconomic cues, including the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes and updates on the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, he said.

“These developments could influence near-term expectations around growth, liquidity, and global risk sentiment,” Mishra added. Indian equity markets ended the holiday-shortened last week on a cautious note, with mild profit-booking amid thin trading volumes and persistent foreign fund outflows. PTI