‘Macro data, global trends, TCS earnings to drive mkts this week’

New Delhi: Trading sentiment in the equity market will be guided by macroeconomic data announcements, global trends and quarterly earnings from IT major TCS this week, analysts said.

Stock markets would also be tracking trading activity of foreign investors who remained net sellers of Indian equities in September.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers of Indian equities in September, withdrawing Rs 23,885 crore (around $2.7 billion) and taking year-to-date outflow to Rs 1.58 lakh crore ($17.6 billion).

“This week will be pivotal as the Q2 FY26 earnings season gets underway, with IT bellwether TCS scheduled to announce results on October 9. On the macroeconomic front, the release of HSBC services and composite PMI, along with banking sector data on loan and deposit growth, will be closely

monitored.

“Primary market activity is also set to remain strong, with large IPOs from Tata Capital and LG Electronics lined up,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Meanwhile, movement of rupee-against the US dollar would also be tracked by investors in the backdrop of the local currency’s fall to a record low level.