‘Macro data, FII trading activity to drive mkts this week’

New Delhi: Macroeconomic data announcements, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors would be major driving factors for market movement this week, analysts said.

Unabated capital infusion by domestic institutional investors have supported the positive trend in the stock market last week, traders said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 720.56 points, or 0.84 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbed 286.25 points, or 1.09 per cent. The 50-share Nifty hit its all-time peak of 26,340 on Friday.

TCS and HCL Technologies would begin the Q3 earnings season on January 12.

FIIs turned buyers on Friday, as they picked up equities worth Rs 289.80 crore, according to exchange data. Movement of rupee against the US dollar and Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, would also be tracked by investors

this week.