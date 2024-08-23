M3M India sells properties worth Rs 3,911 crore in Q1 FY25

Gurugram: Demonstrating its robust sales performance and strong financial support from banks, M3M India on Thursday announced its quarterly performance results for the first quarter of FY25.

The company achieved a significant milestone in Q1FY25 with sales of Rs 3,911 crore, marking a 37 per cent increase from Rs 2,854 crore in Q1FY24. Its impressive sales figures clearly indicate strong market demand and successful execution of projects.

In the residential and plot development segment, M3M clocked stunning sales of Rs 2,028 crore in Gurugram, Panipat and Noida region during the first quarter of FY24. Its sales during the first quarter of FY25 are impressively pegged 46 per cent increase at Rs 2,971 crore.

The company’s impressive performance in its commercial segment is evident. M3M secured Rs 826 crore from its commercial segment during Q1FY24. The Q1 result for FY25 is equally remarkable, amounting to Rs. 940 crore, in commercial segment.

In Q1 FY25, total sales in Gurugram projects increased by 6.25 per cent to Rs 2,415 crores, up from Rs 2,273 crores in Q1 FY24. Meanwhile, in Noida projects, total sales rose by 34 per cent to Rs 402 crores in Q1 FY25, compared to Rs 300 crores in Q1 FY24. On a quarterly year-on-year basis, M3M registered a remarkable 300 per cent growth in the plotted development segment, reaching Rs 1,094 crore in Q1 FY25, compared to the corresponding Q1 of FY24.

The company’s financial health is quite robust due to strategic planning and efficient execution. Major banks—including ICICI, HDFC, SBI, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, and Axis—have supported M3M with their disbursement commitments. The total consolidated amount of financial support and assistance provided by banks to M3M is pegged at Rs 4,600 crore. This underlines the company’s strong market presence and growing trust among buyers and investors.

According to the International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group (IMARC Group), the real estate market in India is expected to grow as short-term growth rate of 9.2 per cent (CAGR) by 2028, with the market size estimated to increase from $0.33 trillion in 2024 to $1.04 trillion by 2029, representing a CAGR of 25.60 per cent during the forecast period (2024-2029). In this growth trajectory, M3M Group is expected to maintain its strong and resilient presence.

M3M India has 56 projects spread across retail, residential, offices, service apartments etc. All of its projects launched prior to 2019 have already been delivered and the construction is in full swing in the rest of the projects. It has an impressive land-bank of 3,000 acres across Gurugram, Noida and

Panipat.