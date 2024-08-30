M3M India & Oravel collaborate to launch SUNDAY Hotel in Gurugram

Gurugram: Realty firm M3M India and Oravel Stays, which is the parent company of OYO Hotels & Homes, have signed an initial agreement to launch a premium hotel under ‘SUNDAY’ brand in Gurugram.

In a statement, M3M India said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch ‘SUNDAY’ Hotel in India. This project will feature 220 keys, spanning 1.69 lakh sq ft of premium hospitality space.

The hotel is located on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram.

The initiative is part of a larger partnership to develop luxurious hospitality space across 15 lakh square feet with 1,000 keys across multiple destinations in Gurugram and Noida, M3M said

“This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of creating unparalleled commercial spaces that redefine luxury and convenience,” Sudeep Bhatt, President of M3M India, said.