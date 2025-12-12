M3M India launches ‘M3M Terraces’ at City of Dreams township, Panipat

Panipat: M3M India has launched ‘M3M Terraces’ at its 337-acre integrated township, M3M City of Dreams in Panipat, introducing luxury low-rise residences with private terraces. Priced from Rs 1.35 crore per floor, the project is expected to generate a topline of Rs 600 crore and is slated for completion by end-2027.

Located along the Delhi–Ambala corridor, the township sits near key upcoming developments such as the Delhi–Panipat RRTS, proposed Karnal airport and expanding industrial clusters, along with an estimated 2.5 lakh new jobs—factors boosting demand for planned, secure communities with robust infrastructure. “M3M Terraces brings a premium low-rise format for families seeking privacy, open spaces and the benefits of a master-planned township,” said Robin Mangla, President, M3M India. He added that private terraces, curated amenities and a structured urban layout aim to deliver an elevated living experience.

The project offers 3 BHK luxury floors in a Stilt + 4 configuration, with terrace rights for every floor. Through the My Aer Lounge, residents can customise their open-to-sky terraces into yoga decks, landscaped sit-outs, entertainment zones or family spaces.

M3M City of Dreams features gated access, organised traffic flow, pedestrian-friendly paths, an epoxy cycle track and activity zones for all ages. Its 60-metre central boulevard, Avenue-60, anchors the township’s connected design.

Residents will have access to five clubhouses—The Pavilion, The Summit, The Little Kingdom, The Strikers and The Harmony—spanning 2,00,000 sq. ft.

The township includes schools, childcare, a dispensary, religious space and the Citywalk high street, ensuring daily essentials are easily accessible.