M3M Group strongly denies baseless political affiliation, Rajya Sabha nomination rumours

Gurugram: Further to the public notice published on February 26, 2026 in leading newspapers, M3M Group on Thursday reiterated its unequivocal denial of all attempts—across social media platforms, digital publications, and messaging applications—to falsely link the Group, its promoters, or management with any political party, electoral process, political funding, or political activity of any kind.

M3M Group also categorically denies speculative reports and online commentary suggesting any pro-posed or contemplated nomination of its promoters or representatives to the Rajya Sabha.

These claims are entirely unfounded, purely speculative, and lack any factual basis.

As previously clarified:

M3M Group has no affiliation, direct or indirect, with any political party. Neither the Group nor its promoters, directors, senior management, or employees have participated in, endorsed, financed, supported, or contributed to any election campaign, political candidature, or election-related event.

The Group maintains a strictly professional and business-oriented focus, operating in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulatory frameworks, with no involvement—direct or indirect—in politi-cal activities.

The content being circulated is baseless, misleading, and factually incorrect. The coordinated timing and spread of these narratives appear linked to competitive pressures in the real estate sector and may be intended to cause unwarranted reputational harm.

M3M Group remains fully committed to its core mission: delivering world-class real estate develop-ments with transparency, integrity, compliance, and customer-centric excellence.

We deeply value the continued trust and support of our stakeholders, partners, homebuyers, and investors, and we look forward to contributing meaningfully to India’s urban development and

growth story.

The Group reserves all legal rights and remedies under applicable law and will pursue appropriate civil and/or criminal proceedings against any individuals or entities responsible for originating, circulating, or amplifying false, defamatory, or malicious content.