M3M appoints Stuart McConnachie as Chief Construction Controller

New Delhi: M3M India, the country’s leading luxury real estate company announces the appointment Stuart McConnachie as Chief Construction Controller. M3M India has further strengthened its leadership team with the recent appointment of a Chief Construction Controller, enhancing its already impressive lineup of experts and reinforcing its commitment to excellence in management. This new hire brings extensive experience in construction management, project oversight, quality control, and safety regulations, making them well-equipped to enhance the company’s construction operations.

