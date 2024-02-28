M S Kamath is new MRPL MD

Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, has taken charge as the Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Wednesday. Kamath has a distinguished professional career spanning over 30 years in the downstream hydrocarbon industry. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from MIT Manipal (1989) and a Post-Graduation Diploma in Management from TA Pai Management Institute Manipal (1992). During previous tenure as Executive Director (Refinery) at MRPL, he excelled in managing operations, maintenance, technical services, and production planning. His strategic vision prioritizes operational excellence, energy conservation, reliability, and digitalization. Throughout his career, Kamath has held significant roles, demonstrating expertise in various areas