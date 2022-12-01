M Paramasivam appointed as ED of Punjab National Bank

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of M Paramasivam as the Executive Director of Punjab National Bank with effect from December 1, 2022 for a period of three years. Paramasivam, an agriculture graduate, started his journey in Canara Bank as Agricultural Extension officer in the year 1990 and has served the bank for last 32 years in various capacities as Branch Head of VLBs, as Regional and Circle head of various regional and circle offices and also headed Priority Credit Wing at Head Office, Canara Bank. His experience and contribution is spread across multiple domains of Branch Banking, Credit, Priority Sector, Forex and Trade Finance, Compliance, among others. Mpost

